Mamta Kulkarni reacts to Mahira Sharma's Ranaji 2.0, says the original is 'etched in people's minds'

More than three decades after Karan Arjun gave Bollywood the iconic Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna, the song has returned in a new avatar. Titled Ranaji 2.0, the recreated version stars Mahira Sharma and is choreographed by Remo D'Souza.

Mamta Kulkarni reveals why she won't recreate Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna today despite comeback plans. (Instagram)

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While the remake has introduced the track to a new generation, the original, sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun and picturised on Mamta Kulkarni, continues to enjoy cult status. Reacting to the remake, Mamta shared that although she appreciated Mahira's performance, the original remains unforgettable. (Also read: Mamta Kulkarni shares excitement about TV debut with Laughter Chefs 3 in 23 years: ‘Jeevan bohot gambhir hogaya’ )

Mamta Kulkarni on Mahira Sharma's Ranaji 2.0

Speaking to Variety India, she said, "She has done a good job. The point is that you're watching a song that was originally in ghagra choli and Indian dance moves, now made in a western format and in a western outfit. So, it stands out. But the earlier song is etched in people's minds, so it immediately comes to your mind."

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{{^usCountry}} Mamta also reflected on filming the original number, recalling that choreographer Chinni Prakash had planned two to three days of rehearsals, but she picked up the steps on the very first day. However, she was surprised when the choreography was changed on the day of the shoot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mamta also reflected on filming the original number, recalling that choreographer Chinni Prakash had planned two to three days of rehearsals, but she picked up the steps on the very first day. However, she was surprised when the choreography was changed on the day of the shoot. {{/usCountry}}

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"I asked him why he had changed the steps. I wondered what the point of the rehearsals was, but Chinni Prakash masterji was very good, and we wrapped up the song on time," she recalled.

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She also credited director Rakesh Roshan for pulling off the ambitious film with such a large ensemble cast and memorable music. "Jai Maa Kaali was difficult to shoot because there were many dancers. I give credit to Rakeshji for completing such a complicated film with so many artists. Karan Arjun became a superhit. Whether it was Jai Maa Kaali, Bhangda Paa Le or Ek Munda Meri Umr Da, people loved all the songs," she said.

Mamta Kulkarni opens up about Bollywood comeback

The actor also revealed that she has been receiving acting offers and is open to returning to films if she finds a script that excites her. However, she admitted that her outlook has changed over the years and she is now more conscious about the projects she takes up.

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"I've been receiving acting offers. If I get a script I'm truly excited about, I'm ready to take it on. Of course, I won't be able to do a song like Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna today with these lyrics. I'm spiritually conscious and awakened now," she said.

Mamta added that unlike in the 1990s, when her focus was solely on getting the dance steps right, she now pays close attention to the meaning of the lyrics. "I have to be more conscious of the lyrics than the dancing. Back then, I never thought about the lyrics because I was more focused on perfecting the dance steps. I was young and immature at that time," she added.