Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Man at Vaishno Devi tells Sara Ali Khan she can't enter if she has committed 'paap', watch her reaction
bollywood

Man at Vaishno Devi tells Sara Ali Khan she can't enter if she has committed 'paap', watch her reaction

Sara Ali Khan shared another 'namaste darshako' compilation video on Instagram on Thursday. It featured glimpses of her travels to New Delhi, Goa, Jaipur and even Vaishno Devi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan at Vaishno Devi.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Thursday to share another video compilation of all the places she has travelled to. From Goa to Jaipur, Sara showed her followers the variety of experiences she has had.

The video begins with Sara at India Gate, which she dubs 'Bhartiya Darwaza'. In Bihar, she posed for the camera with a large bundle of grass on her head. She showed her followers snow-capped mountains in Sangla and also shared a video from Jaipur.

In Vaishno Devi, a man, who appeared to be caring for her horse, tells her that she will not be able to enter the shrine if she has committed sins. "Toh agar maine paap kiye hai toh main darshan nahi kar paugi. Main andar jaa hi nahi paugi (So if I have committed sins then I will not be able to enter the shrine)," Sara asks him. The next clips shows her off the horse's back, stomping through the streets as her friends film her. She is seen smiling while trying to run away.

Also read: Tara Sutaria shares Aadar Jain's shirtless pic from bedroom to wish him on his birthday, but fans are disappointed

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "Namaste Darshako. Dilli ke India gate se. Bihar ke khet tak (Greetings viewers. From Delhi's India Gate to the farms of Bihar)." Earlier this week, Sara had shared another video, showing her fans how she hurt her nose. "Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine (Sorry mom, dad and Iggy. I cut my nose)," she wrote with the video. Sara did not reveal how she got hurt but during an interaction with media on Thursday, she said "bahut zor se lagi (I got hurt bad)."

Sara made her acting debut with Kedarnath and has starred in films such as Simmba, Coolie No. 1 and Love Aaj Kal. Her next release will be Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan saif ali khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan says Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh weren't happy together, separation was 'best decision'

UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 06:29 PM IST
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Ali Khan gives an update on actor's nose injury

PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 09:44 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how

How a domestic worker’s son kept his promise and became an engineer at Ford

Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people

Stranger jumps on subway tracks to help man in wheelchair who fell. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP