Mandakini calls nepotism in Bollywood 'natural phenomenon': There is nothing wrong in following your parents’ footsteps

Actor Mandakini, who is making a comeback to the entertainment world after over two decades, has opened up on the changed landscape of the industry. The actor, who is returning through a music video also starring her son, has spoken about the debates of nepotism and the supposed boycott culture in Bollywood currently. Also read: Mandakini on her breastfeeding scene in Ram Teri Ganga Maili

Mandakini made her film debut in the 1985 release Mera Saathi. But it was with her second film--Raj Kapoor’s Ram Teri Ganga Maili--that she found fame. Her co-star in the film was Raj Kapoor’s son Rajiv Kapoor. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about the current trend of boycotting Bollywood films.

In an interview with Etimes, Mandakini said, “I don’t support this boycott culture. Artists and technicians work really hard and a lot of effort goes into making a film. People should go and watch movies in the theatres. An artist is always an artist. Whatever he is doing is for the public’s entertainment.”

Mandakini’s first successful film was with a star kid. Now, her own son is also making his debut in showbiz. Talking about the nepotism charge, the actor added, “As far as nepotism is concerned, I think it is quite a natural phenomenon. When an actor is working, his children grow up in that atmosphere. It is natural for the kids to feel like doing the same thing that their parents are doing. Children accompany their parents on sets and social events. They meet directors, producers and other actors there. So it is natural to get influenced and there is nothing wrong in following your parents’ footsteps.”

After her breakthrough role, Mandakini went on to work in several films over the next few years before taking a break after her marriage in the early 1990s. Her last release was Zordaar in 1996. Last Monday, she launched her first single Maa O Maa, which also marks the debut of her son Rabbil Thakur.

