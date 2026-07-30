‘Mandir mein photoshoot?’ Internet irked at Bhumi Pednekar offering prayers inside Shiv temple with sunglasses

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is facing flak for her latest social media post, where she is seen inside a temple offering her prayers wearing sunglasses. On Thursday, Bhumi took to Instagram to share photos and videos of herself offering water to a Shivling, but many social media users criticised her for wearing sunglasses during the ritual.

Bhumi visits shiv temple

Bhumi Pednekar offered her prayers at a temple.

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Bhumi was seen with folded hands near the shivling in one picture. In a video, she was seen offering her prayers in black top with blue denim jeans. She completed her look with black sunglasses. “As Sawan begins, I pray not for an easier life, but for the strength to walk it with grace. Har Har Mahadev,” she wrote in the caption.

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How internet reacted

{{^usCountry}} Many on the comments were left disappointed with the actor's modern attire inside the temple premises. “Sunglasses utar ke pooja kar sakte the (You could have offered prayers without the sunglasses)?” asked one user. ‘Never saw anyone wearing goggles and doing Pooja," quipped another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many on the comments were left disappointed with the actor's modern attire inside the temple premises. “Sunglasses utar ke pooja kar sakte the (You could have offered prayers without the sunglasses)?” asked one user. ‘Never saw anyone wearing goggles and doing Pooja," quipped another. {{/usCountry}}

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A comment read, “Mandir mein bhagwan ki bhakti kar rahe hai ya photoshoot (Is this bhakti inside the temple or a chance to do photoshoot)?” asked a second user. “Next time do puja without sunglasses inside temple please,” read a comment.

Bhumi has not reacted to any of the comments.

A few days ago, Bhumi urged people to support relief efforts in flood-hit Assam while recalling the cumulative relief efforts in Punjab last year. She shared videos on her Instagram handle to highlight flood-affected Assam, which includes the displacement of several villages, an increasing death toll and others. She wrote, This time, Assam needs us. Assam needs a lot of supplies. Food, mattresses, sanitation, and evacuation. If you see the visuals, your heart will break. It is very, very heartbreaking, and Assam really needs our support. I request everyone to donate as much as possible. And spread this message a little.”

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Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's office expressed his gratitude to Bhumi for extending support to the flood-affected people in the state. "Thank you, Bhumi, for standing with Assam in this difficult time. Your support means a great deal to every affected family," wrote his office in the comment section.

Bhumi made her acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She was last seen in Prime Video’s series, Daldal. Helmed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the show is based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar. She played DCP Rita Ferreria, who must find a serial killer who slits his victims’ wrists.