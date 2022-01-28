Mandira Bedi hoots for Mouni Roy post her Malayali wedding with Suraj Nambiar, Aamna Sharif also attends. Watch

Mouni Roy is now married to Suraj Nambiar. The two tied the knot in Goa on Thursday as per Malayali rituals, before having a Bengali wedding ceremony as well. Mouni has now shared the video of her Malayali wedding. Suraj is Malayali, while Mouni is Bengali.

Mouni shared her wedding video on Instagram and wrote, “So blessed…so so happy.” It shows her arriving at the mandap in a white and red silk saree and gold temple jewellery to take wedding vows with Suraj Nambiar, who wore a cream kurta and mundu.

The video shows Mouni arriving with her bridesmaids, all of whom were in white and gold sarees. Her best friend, actor Mandira Bedi is also seen among them and makes a gesture to ward off the evil eye. TV actors Aamna Sharif and Aashka Goradia also joined Mouni in Goa and featured in the wedding picture shared by Mandira on Instagram Stories.

Mouni's brother welcomes the groom with a few rituals while Mouni looks at the portrait of her late father to seek his blessings. As Mouni and Suraj exchange wedding vows, Mandira and others are seen hooting for her, as per a Bengali custom. The video ends with the newly-married couple posing for family pictures on a staircase and the groom lifting the bride for the perfect picture.

Several of Mouni's fans and friends congratulated her in the comments section. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan wrote, “Mubarak! Khush raho aaabad raho.. Ameen. Lots of love (Congratulations. Be happy and prosperous. God bless. Lots of love).”

Aamna Sharif with Mouni after the Bengali ceremony and with the bride post the Malayali ceremony.

Mandira also shared pictures from the day on Instagram and wrote, "Ecstatic to be with and thrilled for my fav people Mr and Mrs Nambiar!! Beautiful ceremony! I love you @imouniroy @nambiar13."

Suraj and Mouni's Malayali wedding was followed by a Bengali ceremony for which the bride arrived on a stool carried by her brothers and friends. She donned a red lehenga and bridal jewellery for the same.

