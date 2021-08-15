Mandira Bedi remembers Raj Kaushal on his 50th birth anniversary: 'The gaping void will never be filled'

Mandira Bedi has shared a picture with her late husband Raj Kaushal and remembered him on his 50th birth anniversary. The filmmaker died on June 30 in Mumbai, after suffering a heart attack. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she and Raj wore similar black shirts and smiled for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Mandira said, “15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day and Rajs Birthday.. Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did.. The gaping void will never be filled (heartbreak emoji) Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. (folded hands) Peaceful and surrounded by love.”

The post received love from Mandira's friends from the industry. Stars such as Gul Panag, Hansika Motwani, Shakti Mohan, Mouni Roy, Vishal Dadlani and Rohit Roy among others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Raj Kaushal was 49 when he died. The filmmaker had helmed movies such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo. Mandira had performed the last rites of Raj.

In July, one month after Raj's death, Mandira and her children performed a special prayer at their home. A picture of Mandira, Vir and Tara praying together was shared online. Mandira also had shared a post celebrating Tara's birthday. The couple adopted her last year.

While she has been spending time with her family since Raj's death, Mandira recently returned to work. Sharing a picture from the sets, Mandira said, “Grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life.. And oh so Grateful to be healthy and alive..#shukr #beginagain #gratitude.”