Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal with more pics, recalls their 25 years together

Actor-host Mandira Bedi has shared a post, dedicated to her late husband Raj Kaushal. Sharing throwback pictures, Mandira remembered the 25 years they had spent together.

The photos were from vacations and their anniversary celebrations. "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough," she captioned the post.

The pictures got a lot of love from Mandira's friends. Ashish Chowdhary wrote, "Love you both soooo much." Manasi Scott wrote, "This is such a beautiful post @mandirabedi … big love and more power to you." Vidya Malawade wrote, "So much love & strength to you beautiful."

Raj is known for directing films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai? He had also produced filmmaker Onir's movie, My Brother… Nikhil. He died at 49 years old after suffering his second heart attack.

After his death, Mandira took to social media platforms to share pictures with him. Sharing her first tweet since Raj's death, Mandira posted a photo of the two of them and wrote, "#rip my Raji."

Music director Sulaiman Merchant told a leading daily after Raj's death, "Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening. Well, he took an antacid tablet. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chowdhry, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I'm not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late."

The couple got married in 1992. They have a son and a daughter together.