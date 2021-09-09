Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mandira Bedi says it's a long way 'to feel normal again', months after husband Raj Kaushal's death
bollywood

Mandira Bedi says it's a long way 'to feel normal again', months after husband Raj Kaushal's death

Mandira Bedi spoke about her life as she said that there is a 'long way to go' before she feels normal again. Her Instagram post comes months after the death of her husband Raj Kaushal.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Mandira Bedi shared her picture on Instagram.

Actor Mandira Bedi on Thursday said that there is a 'long way to go' before she feels normal again, months after the death of her husband Raj Kaushal. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture collage of herself and her fitness band.

In the photo, Mandira Bedi posed for the camera with a no-makeup look. She wore a black sports bra paired with a pink and white leggings.

She captioned the post, "It’s a long way to go to feel normal again. Emotionally, mentally and physically. But I wake up every morning with purpose and aim for as much positivity that I can muster."

"And in all of this I still practice #gratitude .. because there is always, always something to be grateful for. Have a nice day all of you #nirbhaunirvair," Mandira added.

Reacting to the post, Gaurav Gera wrote, "Love." Adil Hussain said, "You are such an inspiration... Lots of love." Aditi Govitrikar commented, "Big hug."

Mandira has been giving her fans glimpses of herself on social media after Raj's death. He died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 49. He directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo. Mandira had performed Raj's last rites.

On his 50th birth anniversary, Mandira had shared an old picture of the couple on Instagram. She had captioned it, "15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day and Rajs Birthday... Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did..The gaping void will never be filled Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love..."

Raj and Mandira tied the knot in 1999. Their son Vir is now 10 years old. Last year, they adopted their daughter Tara who turned five years old in July.

