Maniesh Paul shares pic as his son meets Virat Kohli, says 'loved the way he was cheering during India-Pakistan match'

Actor Maniesh Paul recently revealed that his son Yuvann met cricketer Virat Kohli. Taking to Instagram, Maniesh Paul also posted a photo of the trio and shared details of how Yuvann 'left his football class and came running to meet' Virat. (Also Read | When Maniesh Paul talked about being jobless for over a year)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo, Yuvann stood in front of Maniesh who posed next to Virat. Maniesh sported a hoodie and black pants, Virat wore a white T-shirt, black pants and a beige sweater while Yuvann was dressed in a red and white outfit. Virat and Maniesh held Yuvann as they smiled and posed for the photo.

Sharing the picture, Maniesh captioned the post, "This was a very special day for Yuvann, my son… he loves Virat… when he got to know that I was shooting with him, he left his football class and came running to meet him… I could see the sparkle in this eyes the moment he saw Virat… thanks @virat.kohli my brother, for the warmth…"

Yuvann stood in front of Maniesh who posed next to Virat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also wrote, "Yuvann will remember this first meeting with his cricketing hero, forever…he is glued to the matches when you are playing even more now. Loved the way he was cheering during the India- Pakistan match. That’s your effect, Virat!!! Stay blessed and keep inspiring the generations to come…" Maniesh added the hashtags--mp, Virat Kohli, star, cricket, proud, Indian, star, winner and game changer.

Reacting to the post, fans showered them with love. A person wrote, "Virat is true legend hope your son gets truly inspired." "So lovely," commented another fan. "The child actually looks so happy!! Such a cute one," wrote an Instagram user. "This is amazing!!!!" read a comment.

Currently, Maniesh is busy hosting the new season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. Maniesh recently completed shooting for his debut OTT show. However, the name of the thriller-drama has not been revealed yet. Announcing the end of the shoot for the show, Maniesh posted an Instagram Stories from the sets of Ritam Srivastav's directorial venture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maniesh was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo where he played the role of Kiara Advani's brother. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. The Raj Mehta directorial had a theatrical release on June 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON