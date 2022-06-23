When Maniesh Paul talked about being jobless for over a year: 'Didn’t even have money to pay rent'

Maniesh Paul is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. In an old interaction, Maniesh opened up about the struggles he has faced in his initial years. Recalling the time when he had no money to pay rent, Maniesh said that his wife, Sanyukta Paul took up a teaching job and took care of their finances. Also Read: Maniesh Paul recalls why he was adamant on not doing kiss scene in his 2013 film Mickey Virus

Maniesh and Sanyukta were in the same school in Kolkata and dated each other for several years before tying the knot. They got married on January 29, 2007, and at that time Maniesh was working as a Radio Jockey. The two have two kids together- a son named Yuvann Paul and a daughter Saisha Paul.

In an old interaction with Humans Of Bombay, Maniesh recalled the difficult time of his life and how his wife supported him through everything. He said, “In 2008, I was jobless for a year–I didn’t even have the money to pay the house rent. But, Sanyukta took care of everything. She’d say, ‘Be patient–you’ll get a great opportunity soon.’ And a year later, it did; I bagged a TV serial. Things started picking up–I went on to do reality shows & award nights. In 2011, we had a daughter & in 2016, a son. Finally, I’m in a place where I can take time out for Sanyukta & my kids. And it’s a rule that I don’t talk about work on the dinner table."

In his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo, Maniesh will essay the role of Kiara Advani's brother. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli.

Maniesh started his career as a radio jockey. He used to host Radio City's morning drive-time show Kasakai Mumbai. He later made his tv show debut with Star One's Ghost Bana Dost. He later appeared in shows such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi on NDTV Imagine, Zindadil on ZeeNext, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai on Star One, Wheel Ghar Ghar Mein, and Kahani Shuru with Love Guru on Zee TV. He has also hosted several reality tv shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Science of Stupid, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Nach Baliye 9, and many others.

