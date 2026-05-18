Maniesh Paul surprises Farah Khan as he reveals he worked as announcer in Delhi malls: ‘Buy one shirt, get one free’

Bollywood actor Maniesh Paul has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry as a host and actor, working in several television shows and films over the years. However, the actor recently spoke about his humble beginnings and revealed how he once worked as an announcer in malls in Delhi before finding success in the industry.

Maniesh Paul recalls working as an announcer in a mall

Farah Khan visits Maniesh Paul's new house in Mumbai.

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Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, along with her cook Dilip, recently visited Maniesh’s luxurious new home for her vlog. During the house tour, Farah mentioned that the aesthetics of the house reminded her of London and asked Maniesh to show her his glam room. The room featured a rocking chair and a poster of The Godfather starring Marlon Brando on the wall. It also had a separate wardrobe dedicated to his shoe collection.

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{{^usCountry}} Maniesh’s home included several spacious rooms, a balcony overlooking the city, and a grand dining area with subtle interiors, all of which impressed Farah. Speaking about his preference for large spaces, Maniesh told Farah, “I love space, mujhe lagta hai sab khula khula rahe. Delhi se aayen, vahan ke gharon mein kaafi space hoti hai (I love space. I like everything to feel open and spacious. I come from Delhi, and the houses there usually have a lot of space).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maniesh’s home included several spacious rooms, a balcony overlooking the city, and a grand dining area with subtle interiors, all of which impressed Farah. Speaking about his preference for large spaces, Maniesh told Farah, “I love space, mujhe lagta hai sab khula khula rahe. Delhi se aayen, vahan ke gharon mein kaafi space hoti hai (I love space. I like everything to feel open and spacious. I come from Delhi, and the houses there usually have a lot of space).” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When Farah asked whether he also had a big house in Delhi, Maniesh revealed that his family lived in a decent four-bedroom home there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Farah asked whether he also had a big house in Delhi, Maniesh revealed that his family lived in a decent four-bedroom home there. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He then recalled his early days in Mumbai and the difficulties he faced after moving to the city. Maniesh said, “But Mumbai main jo mera pehla ghar tha, usmein main t-shirt bhi nahi change kar sakta tha because ceiling itni choti thi. That was on rent in Malad (But the first house I had in Mumbai was so small that I couldn’t even change my T-shirt properly because the ceiling was so low. It was a rented place in Malad).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then recalled his early days in Mumbai and the difficulties he faced after moving to the city. Maniesh said, “But Mumbai main jo mera pehla ghar tha, usmein main t-shirt bhi nahi change kar sakta tha because ceiling itni choti thi. That was on rent in Malad (But the first house I had in Mumbai was so small that I couldn’t even change my T-shirt properly because the ceiling was so low. It was a rented place in Malad).” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor further opened up about how he entered the entertainment industry without any connections or godfather. Recalling his first job, Maniesh said, “Delhi mein main hostings karta hai. Vahan bade saare malls hote hain, toh Shoppers Stop jo hai, usmein main announcer tha. ‘Hi buy one shirt, get one shirt free,’ this is what I used to do. Vahan se shuruwat hui but god has been kind (In Delhi, I used to do hosting gigs. There are many big malls there, and I worked as an announcer at Shoppers Stop. I would say things like, ‘Hi, buy one shirt, get one shirt free.’ That’s how it all started, but God has been kind).” Farah was surprised to know this revelation and praised him as very talented.

About Maniesh Paul

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Maniesh began his career as a radio jockey and VJ before becoming one of India’s most popular television hosts. He gained recognition through shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, apart from hosting several award ceremonies. He has also acted in television serials like Ghost Bana Dost and films such as Mickey Virus, JugJugg Jeeyo and Rafuchakkar.

Maniesh is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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