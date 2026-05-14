Gaurav Gera's reaction is priceless as Farah Khan says her cook Dilip watched 4-hour-long Dhurandhar 2 in 40 minutes

Farah started her vlog by telling Dilip that they are going to visit Gaurav's residence. When she asked him if he had seen Dhurandhar, Dilip nodded. Farah seemed surprised that Dilip found the time to see the 4-hour-long film. To this, Dilip said, “4 ghante nahi dekha hain, mobile pe thoda thoda dekha hain (I haven't seen for four hours, but has seen it in bits and pieces)!” “4 ghante ki picture tuney 40 minute mein khatam kar di? Waah (You saw the 4 hour-long film in 40 minutes)!” she exclaimed.

Who can forget Aalam Bhai from Dhurandhar The Revenge ? The Aditya Dhar film starred Gaurav Gera in a pivotal supporting role, and earned him widespread attention upon release. Gaurav was the latest guest on choreographer-director Farah Khan 's vlog. She accompanied Dilip to his Mumbai residence to film a fun episode for her YouTube channel. During the meeting, Dilip quipped that he had seen Dhurandhar 2 on his mobile!

Gaurav Gera reacts Next, Farah and Dilip greeted Gaurav at the entrance of his flat. Farah introduced Dilip and told Gaurav that he has seen both the Dhurandhar films. Dilip said he wants to see him in the third part, to which Gaurav reacted, “Three kaha se ayegi (How will I be in the third part)?” Dilip then adds that he has seen the film in 40 minutes, to which Gaurav immediately starts laughing. (Spoiler: Gaurav cannot return if there is a third part of Dhurandhar, since his character is killed in the second one).

Farah went on to admit that when she saw the first Dhurandhar, she could not recognise him in the part. In Dhurandhar, he plays an Indian spy operating undercover as a milk soda vendor in Pakistan. Ranveer's character befriends him and it helps him gradually climb the ladder in the power network in Lyari.

Gaurav began his acting career in 2001 with the television show Life Nahin Hai Laddoo. He went on to appear in popular shows such as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Hero - Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, and Babban Bhai vs Bimla Tai. He has also featured in films such as Kyun...! Ho Gaya Na, The Shaukeens and MSG: The Messenger of God. He gained widespread popularity through his comic character sketches on social media, including Chutki, Shopkeeper and Billi Massi.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part spy thriller franchise has been a massive box office success, collectively earning over ₹3,000 crore worldwide.