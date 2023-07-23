Maniesh Paul says he was embarrassed when Akshay Kumar shouted at him during show: ‘My mother had also come…’

Maniesh Paul, in a recent interview, opened up about the time when Akshay Kumar shouted at him during a show. The incident left him embarrassed as his mother was there too. However, Maniesh revealed how he was able to pull himself and turn the situation around with his humour, which left Akshay praising him in the end. Also read: Farah Khan slaps Maniesh Paul for taking her food, saying girls are usually not good at mathematics

Maniesh Paul

When Akshay Kumar told Maniesh Paul to shut up during an award show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maniesh started his career as a radio jockey and hosted Radio City's morning drive-time show, Kasakai Mumbai. Later, he made his tv show debut with Star One's Ghost Bana Dost and went on to appear in more shows like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi on NDTV Imagine, Zindadil on ZeeNext, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai on Star One, Wheel Ghar Ghar Mein, and Kahani Shuru with Love Guru on Zee TV. He hosted TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Science of Stupid, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Nach Baliye 9, and many other award shows.

Maniesh on Akshay Kumar shouting at him

Talking to Humans of Bombay, Maniesh shared an incident when asked about a funny anecdote with a celebrity. He recalled the time when he had just started hosting film award shows. It happened so when Akshay Kumar was stepping down the stage and Maniesh asked him, “Akshay sir ek dialogue to bol dijiye (at least say a dialogue).” “He turned back and said chup kar (shut up) in a stern tone. I started sweating at this. My mother had also come for the first time to see my show. I was so embarrassed that beizzati hogayi (I’ve been insulted),” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maniesh said he knew that either it was the end of his career or the beginning. He decided to follow Akshay to his seat despite the director telling him not to do it. "I started telling him how he insulted me in front of my mother. I said I was just asking him for tips on acting. Our conversation just went to another level and everyone was in splits,” Maniesh said. He added that at the end of their conversation, Akshay congratulated him for his humour and even told him that he had fun with Maniesh.

Maniesh Paul was last seen in Rafuchakkar, which released on JioCinema. His last theatrical outing was JugJugg Jeeyo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON