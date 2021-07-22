Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Manish Raisinghan's wife reacts to secret baby rumours with Avika Gor: 'Bechara kahan bhatak raha hoga'
tv

Manish Raisinghan's wife reacts to secret baby rumours with Avika Gor: 'Bechara kahan bhatak raha hoga'

Manish Raisinghan and his wife Sangeita Chauhaan have reacted to rumours of him having a secret child with former co-star Avika Gor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Manish Raisinghan has reacted to rumours that he has a secret baby with Avika Gor.

Actor Manish Raisinghan and his wife Sangieta Chauhaan have reacted to the rumours of his secret baby with former co-star Avika Gor. In a joint interview, the couple laughed away the speculation.

Speaking to a leading daily, Sangieta said she would be willing to raise the said baby. "Sambhal ke kahin rakha tha... kahan hai? Mil nahi raha hai, yahin kahin hoga (I had put it somewhere safe. Can't find it now. Must be here somewhere)," Manish said in the interview. At this, Sangieta asked him about a pair of Crocs shoes she spotted at their recent trip. "Kahan chupaya hai tune ye baccha (Where did you hide this kid)?"

"I don't know how the absurd thing even came in and it's really ridiculous. We have been laughing about it. You cannot even acknowledge such a question. Baccha? Abe woh khud bacchi hai yaar. I mean ab badi hogai hai (A child? She is a child herself. I mean, she is older now). She must be 24-25. But secret baccha rakhege kahan? Lockdown mein kidhar chupaege (But where would we keep a secret child in lockdown)," Manish said.

Sangieta added, "Bechara kahan bhatak raha hoga, mujhe dedo. Ek sambhal rahi hu, doosra bhi sambhal lungi (That poor kid must be roaming around helplessly. Give it to me. I am caring after one, will look after another)."

Also read: Ira Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare play with puppies in Kaza. See pics

In another interview, Manish had said, "Avika will always be a close friend. She is in a happy relationship now with Milind Chandwani and it has been more than a year since I got married in June 2020. Sangeita and I laughed about these rumours."

About the rumours that she dated , Avika told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "It's impossible! No way! There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (we have a secret child). We are very close, even now. He'll always have a very space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manish raisinghan avika gor

Related Stories

tv

Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor, Shashank Vyas, Avinash Mukherjee remember 'dadisaa' Surekha Sikri: 'Will always love you'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 02:20 PM IST
tv

Avika Gor's boyfriend Milind Chandwani wishes her on birthday: 'I'm often identified by your name, feel proud'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 04:46 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Dubai creates fake rain to deal with sweltering heat. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP