Manoj Bajpayee buys 4.45-acre agricultural land in a village near Lonavala, Pune for 1.37 crore

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee purchased 1.80 hectares, or approximately 4.45 acres, of agricultural land in Mulshi taluka near Lonavala, a famous hill station about a two-hour drive from Pune, for ₹1.37 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Manoj Bajpayee purchased 1.80 hectares, or approximately 4.45 acres, of agricultural land in Mulshi taluka near Lonavala, a famous hill station. (HT Files)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The agricultural land, located in Tailbail village of Mulshi Taluka in Pune district, was purchased on August 25, 2026. A stamp duty of ₹6.86 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid for it.

Documents show the property was purchased from Vimalchand Khimraj Jain for a consideration value of ₹1,37,31,000.

Manoj Bajpayee and the seller Vimalchand Khimraj Jain could not be reached for comment. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about Lonavala’s real estate market and Bollywood stars who own second homes there

Who is Manoj Bajpayee?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Manoj Bajpayee, one of Hindi cinema’s most acclaimed actors, has built a career spanning more than three decades and is known for films such as Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh and Bhonsle. He has also gained a strong following through streaming platforms, particularly for his role in The Family Man. The latest agricultural land purchase in Mulshi adds another real estate transaction to his portfolio. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manoj Bajpayee, one of Hindi cinema’s most acclaimed actors, has built a career spanning more than three decades and is known for films such as Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh and Bhonsle. He has also gained a strong following through streaming platforms, particularly for his role in The Family Man. The latest agricultural land purchase in Mulshi adds another real estate transaction to his portfolio. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In 2023, the ₹32 crore in four office units in Oshiwara">actor invested ₹32 crore in four office units in Oshiwara, Mumbai, joining other Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn, who have also invested in commercial properties.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: ₹50 lakh budget?">Mumbai real estate: Where can you buy a second home close to the financial capital with a ₹50 lakh budget?

Documents show that the four office units registered on October 4, 2023, were purchased in a building named Signature Building, located off Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara. Bajpayee paid a stamp duty of ₹1.86 crore for the four office units, the documents showed.

Also Read:₹200 crore"> Mumbai-based Supreme Universal launches 70 luxury villas near Lonavala with a revenue potential of ₹200 crore

All about Mulshi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Mulshi region, near Lonavala known for its natural surroundings and proximity to the Mulshi dam, has traditionally attracted buyers seeking agricultural land and weekend homes.

Also Read: Alibaug real estate in numbers: Why land values in this second home destination could rise 3x–3.5x in the next 6 years

Over the years, the broader area has seen growing interest from investors and end-users seeking low-density properties, particularly as demand for second homes and lifestyle-focused real estate has expanded.