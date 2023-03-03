Manoj Bajpayee calls nepotism ‘a pointless debate’: ‘Tayaji ke ladke ko lena hai toh le…'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has called nepotism 'a pointless debate in the Indian film industry' adding that it has to do with 'connections and relationships that one creates'. In a new interview, Manoj also said that the real problem lies in film exhibitions who 'often discriminate'. (Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee touches Tanuja's feet at movie screening, fans call him 'humble and respectful')

The actor also said that it's not right to demand fairness only just from one industry. Manoj added that 'contradiction happens' and if a person is asking for fairness then 'ask for fairness in every phase of life'.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Manoj said, "Nepotism ye bhaut bekaar ki behes hai (Nepotism is a pointless debate in the Indian film industry)... Most of the time, it has to do with the connections and relationships that one creates. If you feel at ease around someone, you want to work with them more. Agar woh meri jagah kisi tayaji ke ladke ko lene jaa rahe hai film me toh le..uska paisa hai jo karna chahta hai kare (If someone wants to cast his relative in the film instead of me, then let it be. After all, it's their decision, they can do what they want)."

"The main problem lies in film exhibitions. Exhibitors often discriminate. Jab usko 100 screens de rahe toh kam se kam mujhe 25 toh do..usi ko dedoge toh mera kya? Jo jitna powerful hota hai woh apna power ka wheel utna ghumata rehta hai (When you are giving him 100 screens, give at least 25 to me. Will you give all to him? The more one is powerful, the more one wants to assert)," he added.

Manoj was recently seen in the family drama Gulmohar which released on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Rahul V Chittella, Gulmohar also stars Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Simran, and Kaveri Seth, among others. It is produced by Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works.

Apart from that, he also has the power-packed courtroom drama Bandaa, a web series Soup, Joram, and director Kanu Bahl's Despatch in the pipeline. He will also be seen in the third season of the superhit web series Family Man, created by Raj and DK.

