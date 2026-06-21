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'Exhibitors ko dara-dhamkakar show lete hain': Manoj Bajpayee questions big films' monopoly, wants 'level playing field'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee talks to HT about the state of exhibition and distribution of films in India.

Jun 21, 2026 06:12 am IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Actor Manoj Bajpayee has emphasised the need for a ‘level playing field’ for films of all sizes and scales in India. He has said that the dominance and monopoly of big-budget films make it very difficult for small, independent films to find screens across the country.

Manoj Bajpayee on government intervention in cinema exhibition

Manoj Bajpayee opens up about the cinema exhibition system in India.

In a recent conversation with HT, filmmaker Reema Kagti insisted that small films needed patronage, not ‘support’ from the audience. When we bring the same up with Manoj, the veteran actor responds, “With small films, patronage shuruaat hoti hai exhibition se. (patronage starts with exhibition). The day the government makes this policy that each and every film will get enough showcasing, then they will have some kind of a fair platform, a level playing field. Until we get that, it’s tough.”

Manoj says he agrees with Reema's assertion that independent cinema in India needs patronage, but wants that patronage to come from the administration, and for it to be infrastructural, not monetary. “Patronage humko sarkari hi milni chahiye (We should get patronage from the government), not in terms of the money, but in terms of assurance that your film will be showcased and there will be a level playing field.”

Marathi cinema's advantage is Maharashtra government

Manoj's latest film, Governor, is a small-budget independent film that got a limited release in India last weekend. Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, Governor stars Manoj Bajpayee as S. Venkitaramanan, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. The film recounts Venkitaraman's role in saving India from the 1990 economic crisis.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

manoj bajpayee bollywood
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