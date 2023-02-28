Manoj Bajpayee recalls Shah Rukh took him to disco for 1st time: 'Maine chappal pehni thi, sabse garib admi main hi tha'

Manoj Bajpayee has said that it was Shah Rukh Khan, who first took him to a discotheque for the first time, adding that he was perhaps the poorest man there. (Also read: Sharmila Tagore cried 'profusely' after watching her film Gulmohar for 3rd time)

Manoj hails from a village in Bihar and rose to fame with Ram Gopal Varma's Satya in 1998. Prior to the success, he spent a long time in Delhi for his college and then theatre.

Reminded about the time SRK took him to a disco, Manoj told Currly Tales, "That was a long time ago. A night club called Ghungroo was in Delhi aur maine chappal pehni thi uss samay. Kisi tarah mere liye jooton ka intezam kiya gaya (I wore slippers at the time and shoes were somehow arranged for me)."

He added, “Then I went inside. That was the first time I saw that life. Got to know what a night club is. These people were dancing but I was in a corner, sipping on my wine.”

This is not the first time that Manoj has talked about his first visit to a discotheque. Last year, he had told Galatta Plus, “Yes, Shah Rukh Khan and Benny and Rama, these were the people who took me. That was the first time I experienced a discotheque.” He also described the place as ”dark and dingy".

Manoj was recently seen in the films Silence... Can You Hear It? and Dial 100. He also featured as the main character in Raj & DK's popular web show The Family Man. Two seasons of the show have premiered on Prime Video and fans await a third season.

Manoj is now all set for the release of his next, Gulmohar directed by Rahul V Chittella. Gulmohar also stars Sharmila Tagore, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, Kaveri Seth and Simran. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3.

The film is about a multi-generation family – the Batras – who are sent on a dizzy ride as they deal with insecurities when they are to move out of their 34-year-old family home. The film is produced by Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works.

