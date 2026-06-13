Manoj Bajpayee reveals Yash Chopra 'paid me what I charged as a lead actor’ for cameo in Veer Zaara

Long before becoming one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema, Manoj Bajpayee made several difficult career choices that shaped his journey. Appearing on Shekhar Suman’s talk show Shekhar Tonite, the actor looked back on the years following Satya, when he turned down lucrative offers that did not align with his creative ambitions. During the candid conversation, Manoj also shared a memorable anecdote about working with legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra in Veer-Zaara and revealed the surprising fee he received for his brief but impactful appearance in the film.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about working in Veer-Zaara

Manoj Bajpayee recalls Yash Chopra sending him hefty amount for cameo in Veer Zaara.

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During his conversation with Shekhar, Manoj revealed that after the success of Satya, he turned down several lucrative film offers because most of the roles being offered to him were villainous characters, something he did not want to be typecast in. At the same time, the films that genuinely interested him often came with modest pay cheques. Despite the financial challenges, Manoj said he has never regretted those decisions, believing that staying true to his instincts ultimately helped shape the career he enjoys today.

Manoj revealed that he used to wait to do films with good stories. When Shekhar mentioned that did Veer Zara and asked if he regretted doing the cameo, Manoj denied and said, "Yash ji called me up, and he asked, 'mere film main cameo hai tu karega kya? Pinjar dekhte hue mujhe laga ki yeh role tu hi kar paayega (There’s a cameo role in my film. Would you do it? After watching Pinjar, I felt that you are the only one who could pull off this role).' Believe me, I didn't even want to hear the script from him because I wanted to be directed by him. I said, Yash ji, just tell me when I have to come. Just tell me the story and character in one line, and I'll come prepared. But Aditya Chopra narrated to me the whole scene."

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{{^usCountry}} Manoj recalled making a request to Yash Chopra after hearing the script, "I said Yash ji aagli baar jab yaad rakhiyega toh bada role dijiyega. Toh unhone saaf saaf bola, 'bete main tere jaisi actors ke liye kahan film banata hoon aur jo role honge woh tu karega nahi toh yeh waala kar de badia se (I told Yash ji, 'The next time you think of me, please give me a bigger role.' He replied very clearly, 'Son, I don't really make films for actors like you. And even if there are roles for you in my films, you probably won't do them. So just do this one properly and do it well).' I liked that he never promised me anything. I told him I won't take any fees, but he said I will give it to you, and Yash Chopra sent me the same amount that I used to take for doing a lead role in the movie." About Veer Zaara {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manoj recalled making a request to Yash Chopra after hearing the script, "I said Yash ji aagli baar jab yaad rakhiyega toh bada role dijiyega. Toh unhone saaf saaf bola, 'bete main tere jaisi actors ke liye kahan film banata hoon aur jo role honge woh tu karega nahi toh yeh waala kar de badia se (I told Yash ji, 'The next time you think of me, please give me a bigger role.' He replied very clearly, 'Son, I don't really make films for actors like you. And even if there are roles for you in my films, you probably won't do them. So just do this one properly and do it well).' I liked that he never promised me anything. I told him I won't take any fees, but he said I will give it to you, and Yash Chopra sent me the same amount that I used to take for doing a lead role in the movie." About Veer Zaara {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Yash Chopra, the romantic drama featured Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Kirron Kher in supporting roles. The film emerged as a major box-office success and also won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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