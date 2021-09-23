Manoj Muntashir on allegations of plagiarism over Kesari song Teri Mitti: ‘None of my creations are 100% original’

Manoj Muntashir has responded to claims that his song, Teri Mitti, which he wrote for Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, was plagiarised. In a new video that he shared online, the lyricist-poet said that none of his creations are purely original.

“None of my creations are 100% original. File petitions against me and I will respect every decision of the court. Momin’s lines inspired one stanza of the song Teri Galiyan, Tere Sang Yara was inspired by Firakh Gorakhpuri’s couplets and my own song Teri Mitti has been translated in so many languages but I do not think my name was written anywhere.”

"I am not going to stop or bend. It is only my talent and hard work that have brought me from Gauriganj streets to Rajpath. I am being punished for being a nationalist. Those attacking me must know, it is impossible to stop me. Kindly check if I mentioned Robert Lavery’s name. Get at it now. I am Manoj Muntashir Shukla and I am proud of it.”

Earlier this week, Twitter was abuzz with allegations of plagiarism against Manoj Muntashir. A portion of his poem from the 2018 book Meri Fitrat Hai Mastana was shown to be very similar to Robert J Lavery’s poem that was published in his 2007 book Love Lost: Love Found.

The lyricist-poet has also claimed he is now being attacked because he wrote a poem that referred to the Mughals as dacoits. Manoj told a leading daily, “If my YouTube videos and retelling of correct history upsets someone, they are most welcome to reason with me. But don't disrespect a song that has become an anthem for the armed forces. It's not acceptable. If it is proved that Teri Mitti is a copy of any song whatsoever, I will quit writing for ever.”

Also read: Richa Chadha, Neeraj Ghaywan slam Manoj Muntashir for calling Mughals 'dacoits'

“Those making these allegations should kindly check the video which has been uploaded many months after the release of our film, Kesari. And for your kind information the singer is not Pakistani but our very own Indian folk singer Geeta Rabari. You can call and check with her, too,” he added.