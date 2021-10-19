Marriage isn’t a need for me: Raima Sen

When Raima Sen was asked about her marriage plans at a recent press conference in Kolkata, she stated that she has decided to not get married. While she’s happy that her personal life doesn’t make it to headlines, she tells us that she doesn’t like answering questions about her love life.

Marriage, for the actor, isn’t a “goal or a final destination”. She also doesn’t look at it as a chapter that can complete her. “I don’t know why people think that marriage is a means to an end. They think that I’m probably not happy because I’m not married but I’m very happy. This life gives me freedom and lets me travel and I’m not answerable to anyone except for my parents,” she says.

Sen is currently busy concentrating on her film career and she would rather wait for the right person to come into her life. She shares, “I’ll get married when I find the right person at the right time and the right place. I probably haven’t found someone. Marriage isn’t a need for me. If I find someone who I meet and fall crazily in love with, I’ll decide to get married then.”

For the The Last Hour actor, following her heart takes precedence over adhering to societal norms. “Marriage is considered to be a compulsion because we’re worried about what the society will think. Oftentimes, we think that people won’t respect us because we aren’t married. As I’m living and learning, I realise that it doesn’t matter what they think or say about you. We should we able to decide for ourselves if marriage is meant for us or not,” Sen signs off.