Bollywood
Masaba Gupta misses being a toddler, mom Neena Gupta agrees: ‘Kahan hai vo ladki'

Masaba Gupta shared a picture from her childhood and listed the things she missed about being a kid. Her mother, actor Neena Gupta shared her reaction.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Masaba Gupta shares a picture from her childhood.

Masaba Gupta has shared a picture from her childhood and listed the numerous things she misses about being a kid. Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer posted a picture of herself as a toddler.

Masaba Gupta wrote in her caption, "Missing this life when I didn’t have back pain, didn’t know what intermittent fasting was & it was totally OK to flash your underwear." Her mother, actor Neena Gupta took to the comments section and wrote, "Kahan hai vo ladki (Where is this girl)." Masaba quipped, "entrepreneurship’mein busy hai (busy with entrepreneurship)," along with a few laughing emojis.

Fans took to the comments section and reacted to the picture. "Wow wow u were so cute in ur childhood," a fan said. "Omgggg you look so cuteeee," another added. "Miss it too! So that i can join you and do the same," a third said.

Also read: Step inside Gauri Khan-designed Manish Malhotra's workspace with chic interiors and Bollywood-themed wall

Masaba has been active on social media. While she's been sharing posts about her work as a designer, she also caught everyone's attention with her physical transformation last month. Masaba shared a picture revealing her toned body and said that she is the lightest she has been in 10 years. She also said that she has almost cured her PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome).

"I am as committed to my health as I am to my business & my relationships. this to yourself every single day. You have to make one thing about Fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there." She credited workout/walk/yoga and home food for her transformation. "I’m the lightest I’ve been in 10 years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues us girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing your nutrition & making physical activity your focus!" she added.

Besides her work as a fashion designer, Masaba has been working on the new season of her Netflix show Masaba Masaba. The series marked her acting debut and has been renewed for second season.

