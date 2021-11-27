Masaba Gupta’s boyfriend Satyadeep Misra goes ‘mwaah’ as she wishes him on birthday. See pics

Masaba Gupta wished her boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra, with an adorable post on his birthday. The designer poured her heart out in a note dedicated to the birthday boy on Saturday. She also described him as someone who helps her escape from the ‘tedious world.’

“Happy Birthday to our fountain of youth, asker of questions and most importantly my exit from the sometimes tedious world I belong to. Here are some awfully wonderful photos I’ve taken of you and/or made you pose for,” read Masaba’s post for Satyadeep.

In the bunch of ‘awfully wonderful’ photos, there’s also one of the couple wearing colour-coordinated black and white attires. In the other glimpses, Satyadeep is sometimes being his goofy self and sometimes seen in thoughtful moods.

In the comments section, the actor shared a heart-warming reaction. “Mwaah,” he wrote. Satyadeep and Masaba have been dating for a while now. During the lockdown last year, the couple were living together in Goa. Satyadeep was previously married to Aditi Rao Hydari – they parted ways in 2013.

Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier this year, Satyadeep opened up about switching to acting from a former career of being a lawyer: “I did not know a soul in the industry. It was a great decision and I’ve zero regrets!” Sharing lesser known facts about him, Satyadeep said: “I’m very happy being on my own for long periods of time. I have a really low resting heart rate... it always scares doctors! In my early years in Mumbai, I considered being a dog walker as an alternative profession!”

Satyadeep has starred in films such as Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Chillar Party, Bombay Velvet and No One Killed Jessica. The actor currently features in the recently released second season of the web show Illegal. With Masaba, he co-starred in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba. She is the owner of the label House of Masaba, which is a celebrity favourite brand.

