Masaba Gupta says Neena Gupta doesn't understand why she eats avocado and often asks her, 'why don't you eat ghee?'

Neena Gupta loves ghee while she is not sure why her daughter Masaba Gupta eats avocados. Masaba, who appeared on Shilpa Shetty's chat show Shape of You, has revealed that Neena wonders why she prefers eats avocados and avoids ghee. (Also read: Masaba Gupta says she has five people to hand her water: ‘We are privileged’)

Shilpa asked Masaba about the support that Neena offered to her through her fitness journey. Shilpa also mentioned that Neena has also maintained her fitness well. "She is a very India-proud person. She tells me 'why are you guys eating avocado' and ‘why don’t you eat ghee?' As a kid, I would say 'don't put ghee on my roti, do not give me ghee', 'don't give me anything that has potatoes'. And she would ask me 'why don't you guys eat potato, ghee or rice?'

Masaba added, "Chai instead of coffee, she told me, is so much better. She said if you eat simple homemade food on time and avoid snacking, you will never ever be unfit."

Masaba's latest outing as an actor is Amazon Prime Video's new anthology series Modern Love Mumbai. She features in Dhruv Sehgal's story I Love Thane. Dhruv is best known for creating and starring in the romantic-comedy series Little Things. The film traces the story of Saiba (Masaba's character) trying to find the right modern man through online dating and also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh.

Neena is gearing up for the release of the second season of her hit web series, Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat. She plays the village sarpanch in the show, which also stars Jitendra Kumar and Raghuvir Yadav. Panchayat 2 will premier on May 20.

Neena also has a film with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline -Goodbye. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also features Rashmika Mandana. She was most recently seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 and the ZEE5 thriller Dial 100 that also featured Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar.

