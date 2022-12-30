MCU star Sophia Di Martino praises Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi : ‘What a turn…’

Actor Sophia Di Martino, known for playing Sylvie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has praised Alia Bhatt for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Loki star took to Instagram Stories to praise Alia in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. (Also read: Kiara Advani wishes she was part of Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'I couldn't blink...')

Sharing her response after watching Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sophia posted the official poster of the film on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Woahhh. What a turn (white heart emoji) @aliabhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi.” Soon after, Alia shared a screenshot of Sophia’s Instagram story and to thank her for the gesture and wrote, “This means so much from someone who is about to takeover a whole multiverse (grinning emoji).” Sophia then reshared the same story on her Instagram and wrote, “Casual Fan Girling over here.”

Sophia Di Martino also reshared Alia Bhatt's story on her Instagram.

Gangubai Kathiawadi starred Alia in the titular role and also had actors Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among the ensemble cast. It is one of the few Bollywood films which entered the ₹100 crore club this year. It revolves around a girl sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she goes on to become a prominent figure in the Kamathipura, the red-light area, in Mumbai.

Sanjay launched the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) campaign for the film by speaking at a special BAFTA Masterclass last month. The full house event took place at BAFTA's Princess Anne Theatre, hosted by Rachel Dwyer, British author and former professor of Indian Cultures and Cinema at SOAS, University of London. He has become the first Indian artiste invited to speak at the world's highest-ranked fashion and art school. He also attended a red carpet screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi at The Prince Charles Cinema on November 30.

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film will be released in theatres on April 28, 2023. Alia also has director Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from this, she also has Heart of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut. The Netflix film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

