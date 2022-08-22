Meera Chopra reveals why she won't do a role like Kubbra Sait's in Sacred Games: 'She got lot of work after that but...'

Meera Chopra has said that she would never do a role like that of Kubbra Sait from the popular Netflix show Sacred Games. She added that she is not "20 anymore" and is therefore not at the age where she could imagine ‘such a thing’. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera files FIR against interior designer)

Kubbra essayed the role of a trans-woman, Kukkoo, in the Anurag Kashyap show. She was cast opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Anurag and Vikramditya Motwane, Sacred Games had Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Jatin Sarna and Rajshri Deshpande in lead roles. The second season of the show also had new entrants, including, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, and Amrita Subhash.

Asked if she would do a role like Kubbra's from Sacred Games, Meera remarked ‘are you mad?’ and further told ETimes, "It doesn't matter to me (even if the filmmaker is big). I am not 20 anymore, I'm not at the age where I would imagine that such a thing would take me somewhere… It worked for Kubbra though; she got a lot of work after that, she got a Hollywood project, Foundation. But I won't. To each his (her) own." Meera also claimed that she rejected many roles earlier, because she was asked to kiss onscreen. “I haven't kissed on screen till now. I refused many such films in my early days,” she said.

She added, “I feel that way. I have spoken to myself to analyse where I have failed. I couldn't make myself a part of this industry. I realised that people in this industry like to work with their friends or the people they're familiar with. I have failed to crack that code. The other thing is that I am an introvert. I can't aggressively put myself out there. I can't make plans to get clicked by the paparazzi at the airport or at any other place for that matter."

She also said that the star kids are doing good work, but that leaves outsiders like her with five-six percent of good work. Meera was most recently seen in the critically-acclaimed Section 375, where she featured alongside Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna.

