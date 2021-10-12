Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera files FIR against interior designer, claims he’s abusive, pushed her out of house

Actor Meera Chopra, the cousin of Priyanka Chopra, has filed an FIR against interior designer Rajinder Dewan who was working on her new house in Andheri, Mumbai. She has accused him of attacking her and even pushing her out of her own house.

The case has been filed under sections 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman), a Bollywood Hungama report said.

In the interview, the actor said that she signed an agreement for a total payment of ₹17 lakh and was asked to pay fifty percent upfront. Despite not knowing the designer, she decided to trust him and paid the amount asked for, she added. Then, she had to go to Benaras for a shoot.

The entertainment portal quoted Meera saying that she realised he had been using substandard material despite being specifically told about the material to be used. When asked to change the wood and ply, she was told that the workers will stop working. She also said that he got abusive and pushed her out of the house. “Imagine, unhone meri hi ghar se mujhe bahar nikal diya (Imagine, he pushed me out of my own house),” she added.

Meera also said that she was refused any payment when she later messaged the designer and asked for the bills of his expenditure. It was only after he disappeared that Meera went to the police station and filed an FIR, but she added that it has been two months but no action has been taken on the FIR.

“I was quiet about it. But as a girl staying alone in Mumbai, I can only go to a certain extent to get help. I don’t have a family here. I know some people here par main ek extent tak unse favour maang sakti hoon (I can only ask favours till an extent). There’s a police department and they are supposed to do their work,” she said.

She added, “He’s very abusive. I had met him at the police station and even in front of the cops, he was abusing me. If I’d tell him that something is not right, he’ll immediately get aggressive. He’s not open to any kind of criticism. Such people should be punished. If he’s doing this to me, knowing I am in the industry and have some connections, imagine how they must be harassing the common man.”

On Tuesday, Meera also tweeted about the case and wrote, "#womansafety should be the utmost priority where you live, but then why does law makers shy away frm taking action? A girl living alone should be protected anyhow. @CMOMaharashtra @rautsanjay61@AUThackeray."