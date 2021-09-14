Meezaan assisted on Gangubai Kathiawadi after Malaal, Hungama 2; says he ‘tied junior artists’ shoelaces’

Actor Meezaan made his Bollywood debut with Malaal in 2019 and signed his second film, Hungama 2, the same year. In a new interview, he talked about working as an assistant director on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi, after already becoming an actor.

Previously, Meezaan assisted director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmaavat and even played actor Ranveer Singh’s body double in one scene.

In an interview with Filmfare, Meezaan talked about being a part of Gangubai Kathiawadi after one of the assistants fell sick. He said that he learnt a lot from watching actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on the set.

“A lot of people on set were shocked that you know, because you really don’t see actors once they’ve started working, coming back on set, assisting for a day or two, holding the clap, running around pulling the junior artists together. You know junior artists on Sanjay sir’s set are 300 on an average. All of them coming and telling me ‘how are you doing this’, and I don’t know why we think of these things as degrading, like ‘oh, someone’s back to assist’ and things like that, but I think these kinds of things help in the future and help you evolve, they help you grow and they help you learn so much,” he said.

Meezaan said that he has no hang-ups about working as an assistant director just because he is an actor now. “But you know I was running on set, and tying junior artists’ shoelaces, making them wear chappals and running, doing whatever work that has to be done being on set. I love the process of filmmaking, so all these things don’t matter to me,” he said.

Meezaan is the son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi. He was launched by Sanjay in his production, Malaal, in 2019. Earlier this year, he was seen in Priyadarshan’s comedy, Hungama 2, alongside Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. He is yet to announce his next project.