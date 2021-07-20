Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meezaan reveals if there is awkwardness with Navya Naveli Nanda due to link-up rumours: 'It doesn't affect me anymore'

Meezaan has opened up about the rumours of his link-up with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, and if it has affected their equation.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Meezan revealed if rumours of his link-up with Navya Naveli Nanda affected their friendship.

Meezaan has said that the link-up rumours between him and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda did not ever affect their friendship. Meezaan and Navya have been linked together since 2017, after they were spotted exiting a movie theatre in Mumbai together.

In a new interview, Meezaan has said that the audience has also become smart. Asked if the rumours affected his friendship with Navya Naveli Nanda, the actor told Zoom, "No, not at all. I don't think they affect, you know, because whoever the rumours were about as well, they are mature people and I don't think these rumours affect people nowadays because today, the audience has become smart, people have become smart, the younger generation is way ahead of time, so we know exactly what's real and what's not. I have already spoken a lot on this matter, but it doesn't affect me anymore at all and that's why I stay away from it only."

Meezaan had earlier spoken about his friendship with Navya. “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone," told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

Also read: Hungama 2 first poster: Shilpa Shetty replaces Shoma Anand opposite Paresh Rawal, Meezaan joins the gang

Meezaan made his debut in 2018 with Malaal. He is now awaiting the release of Hungama 2. The comedy film also features actors Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.

meezaan navya naveli nanda

