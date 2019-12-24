e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Hungama 2 first poster: Shilpa Shetty replaces Shoma Anand opposite Paresh Rawal, Meezan joins the gang

Hungama 2 first poster: Shilpa Shetty replaces Shoma Anand opposite Paresh Rawal, Meezan joins the gang

Check out the first poster of Hungama reboot as Shilpa Shetty poses stylishly with Paresh Rawal. See pic.

bollywood Updated: Dec 24, 2019 12:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The first poster of Hungama 2 features Meezan, Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal.
Actor Shilpa Shetty teams up with young star Meezan Jaffery for the reboot of 2003 comedy Hungama. Revisiting Priyadarshan’s cult film, it will see Paresh Rawal returning to his role of Radheshyam Tiwari. The original film also featured Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in lead roles.

South actor Pranitha Subhash will also be seen in the upcoming film produced by Venus. Paresh, whose character was one of the highlights of Hungama, is reuniting with Priyandarshan after seven years. The actor and director have worked together in blockbuster comedies like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag and Malamaal Weekly.

Sharing the new poster, Paresh tweeted, “Ready for Confusion Unlimited? Priyadarshan & Ratan Jain return with reboot of everyone’s favorite comedy entertainer #Hungama2 Produced by @rtnjn Hungama2 will release on 14 Aug@priyadarshandir @SirPareshRawal @TheShilpaShetty.” In the poster, Paresh and Shilpa hug each other while Pranitha holds Meezaan by his tie.

 

Speaking about the new film, Priyadarshan said in a press statement, “It’s been 17 years since Hungama released and it is still remembered by the audiences. I am happy to collaborate with producer Ratan Jain (Venus) yet again after Hulchul and Garam Masala and excited to bring back this laugh riot to the big screen with double laughter and entertainment.”

Producer Ratan Jain (Venus) added, “Hungama has been one of the most iconic comedy entertainer of its times and reminisced across age groups, we are super excited to revive this franchise brand back to the big screen. This Independence Day, get ready to go on a laughter ride with Hungama 2.”

Talking about roping in Shilpa, Priyadarshan had earlier said, “Hungama 2 will go on floors on January 6. For this role, I wanted an actor who has ruled the film industry as the character is integral. Shilpa plays a glamorous and the most hilarious character in the movie. She is paired opposite Paresh Rawal. We have titled the film Hungama 2 because it has funny situations arising from confusion and misunderstandings, and thus, has the spirit of Hungama.”

