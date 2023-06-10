Meghna Naidu: ‘Stopped attending parties, I was tired of being called a B-grade actress’

Meghna Naidu has said that she never had problems working on roles that are “hot and sexy” but she “can't be limited to doing just that”. In her latest interview, she also recalled being called a “B-grade actress”. (Also read: Meghna Naidu on life post lockdown)

Meghna Naidu recalls her early days in Hindi films.

Meghna worked in a few Telugu and Kannada film before she moved to Bollywood. Having started her journey in Hindi entertainment with a popular music video, the 2002 remix of Lata Mangeshkar's song Kaliyon Ka Chaman, Meghna went on to feature in several other music videos such as Saru Maini's video Dil De Diya Tha (Sutta Mix).

Meghna declined kissing/love-making roles

Meghna told ETimes that she is glad to be returning to the industry at a time when actors have more options to experiment. “While I initially enjoyed the attention and labels of being ‘hot’ and ‘sexy’, I realised that it was hindering my growth as an artiste. I was looked upon as a sex object and it was frustrating. I declined roles in Hindi films that required me to do kissing or love-making scenes. People couldn’t see beyond my screen image, and I yearned for diverse roles. I stopped attending events and parties because I was tired of being called a B-grade actress.”

Glad to return now

She added that she may have done small-budget film but the filmmakers always respected her. “I am glad that I am returning at a time when actors have more options to experiment. I don’t mind portraying a character that’s hot and sexy, but I can’t be limited to doing just that. I have watched some OTT series in which intimate scenes seem forcibly incorporated.”

Meghna's career

Meghna's first Bollywood movie was the 2004 film Hawas. She has since worked in many films including Jackpot – The Money Game and Kya Kool Hain Hum 3. Apart from movies, Meghna Naidu has also appeared in TV shows such as the first season of Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, dance reality show Dancing Queen and MTV Fanaah. She also featured in the fictional shows Jodha Akbar, Adaalat, Sasural Simar Ka and Maharakshak Aryan.

