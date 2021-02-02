Cardi B plays Kaliyon Ka Chaman in new video, fans ask 'she listening to Indian music?'
- Indian fans were confused after Cardi B dropped an announcement video on social media, in which the song Kaliyon Ka Chaman played in the background.
Rapper Cardi B lit up desi Twitter when she announced her new single, Up. In her video message, the remix version of Hindi song Kaliyon Ka Chaman was playing in the background.
The video, posted on Twitter on Monday, showed a lingerie-clad Cardi B descending a staircase, saying, "I have an announcement to make tomorrow, bye." A few hours later, she announced that her latest single, Up, would be arriving this week. It is unclear if the Kaliyon Ka Chaman will be sampled in the song.
"Is that 90s bollywood music in the background?" one person wondered. "OMG an Indian song in the background," wrote another. Cardi's last release was WAP, her chart-topping team up with Megan Thee Stallion.
Kaliyon Ka Chaman, originally performed by Lata Mangeshkar for the film Jyoti, in 1981, as Thoda Resham Lagta Hai, was later remixed by Harry Anand in the early 2000s. It was also sampled by Dr Dre and Truth Hurts, in the song Addictive.
Recently, Cardi took to Twitter to share her appreciation for the Netflix film, The White Tiger. Cardi tweeted, "White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it." When Priyanka Chopra thanked her for her compliment, she added, "Yes You was so sweet and adorable. You was amazing ." An excited Priyanka replied, "Kisses always mama! You the best."
Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film debuted to positive reception.
