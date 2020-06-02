Meghna Naidu on life post lockdown: Be prepared to feel uncomfortable being outside

bollywood

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 16:59 IST

It has been a few days since the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions have been eased in UAE, allowing people to move out -- conditions apply -- in the day to reopened malls, cafes and restaurants. But actor Meghna Naidu, who is in Dubai with her Portugese husband Luis Miguel Reis, says the “scare is (so) real that one doesn’t feel too comfortable being out”.

“UAE has eased the restrictions in the days, but after 10pm till 6am, it’s still a complete lockdown. We have very strict rules here, which is good because everyone makes sure to maintain social distancing, wears masks and gloves,” she says.

Needless to say, however, life isn’t as it was before the lockdown.

“Pre-lockdown, we didn’t think twice before getting out and running an errand. But now we plan in detail our grocery shopping and running errands because we don’t want to be out for a long period of time,” adds the Kaliyon ka chaman fame actor

The couple hasn’t moved out much themselves, except for grocery and utility shopping and for a jog one time.

“It feels strange to be out because life right now is so uncertain. The good thing is that we see everyone with a mask and gloves. We should get used to it as it’s going to be the new normal now,” she adds.

The Covid-19, she avers, has taken the whole world by shock and brought so much “uncertainty and anxiety” with it.

“Once upon a time, everyone was carefree about going anywhere, being anywhere at anytime, doing anything freely. But now the dynamics have changed and everyone seems worried and anxious all the time,” says Naidu.

What’s her advice to people who are waiting for the lockdown to end, and feel life will be back to normal?

“Be prepared to feel uncomfortable being outside, be prepared to face the hard reality and the strength of this virus, be mentally prepared to work harder to keep yourself safe and the people around you safe,” says the 39-year-old.

During the lockdown, Naidu took up online courses in Zumba and Life Coaching. “It is amazing how this lockdown has become the most productive time for me and my husband,” she says, adding that while she’s now studying to become a certified fitness instructor/personal trainer, her husband is working towards becoming a certified vegan nutritionist.