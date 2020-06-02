e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Meghna Naidu on life post lockdown: Be prepared to feel uncomfortable being outside

Meghna Naidu on life post lockdown: Be prepared to feel uncomfortable being outside

The actor, who is in Dubai with her Portugese husband Luis Miguel Reis, says the fear is so real that one doesn’t feel too comfortable stepping out

bollywood Updated: Jun 02, 2020 16:59 IST
Radhika Bhirani
Radhika Bhirani
Hindustan Times
Actor Meghna Naidu says she hasn’t moved out much, except for grocery and utility shopping and for a jog one time.
Actor Meghna Naidu says she hasn’t moved out much, except for grocery and utility shopping and for a jog one time.
         

It has been a few days since the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions have been eased in UAE, allowing people to move out -- conditions apply -- in the day to reopened malls, cafes and restaurants. But actor Meghna Naidu, who is in Dubai with her Portugese husband Luis Miguel Reis, says the “scare is (so) real that one doesn’t feel too comfortable being out”.

“UAE has eased the restrictions in the days, but after 10pm till 6am, it’s still a complete lockdown. We have very strict rules here, which is good because everyone makes sure to maintain social distancing, wears masks and gloves,” she says. 

Needless to say, however, life isn’t as it was before the lockdown.

“Pre-lockdown, we didn’t think twice before getting out and running an errand. But now we plan in detail our grocery shopping and running errands because we don’t want to be out for a long period of time,” adds the Kaliyon ka chaman fame actor

The couple hasn’t moved out much themselves, except for grocery and utility shopping and for a jog one time.

“It feels strange to be out because life right now is so uncertain. The good thing is that we see everyone with a mask and gloves. We should get used to it as it’s going to be the new normal now,” she adds.

The Covid-19, she avers, has taken the whole world by shock and brought so much “uncertainty and anxiety” with it.  

“Once upon a time, everyone was carefree about going anywhere, being anywhere at anytime, doing anything freely. But now the dynamics have changed and everyone seems worried and anxious all the time,” says Naidu.

What’s her advice to people who are waiting for the lockdown to end, and feel life will be back to normal?

“Be prepared to feel uncomfortable being outside, be prepared to face the hard reality and the strength of this virus, be mentally prepared to work harder to keep yourself safe and the people around you safe,” says the 39-year-old.

During the lockdown, Naidu took up online courses in Zumba and Life Coaching. “It is amazing how this lockdown has become the most productive time for me and my husband,” she says, adding that while she’s now studying to become a certified fitness instructor/personal trainer, her husband is working towards becoming a certified vegan nutritionist.

tags
top news
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Covid-19 reaches Delhi L-G Anil Baijal’s office, 13 test positive
Covid-19 reaches Delhi L-G Anil Baijal’s office, 13 test positive
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
Floyd’s autopsy could help accused policeman’s defense, legal experts say
Floyd’s autopsy could help accused policeman’s defense, legal experts say
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In