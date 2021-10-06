Meiyang Chang: Being in Bollywood keeps me young

For singer-actor Meiyang Chang, there is no grater joy than being a part of the entertainment industry. In fact he credits his profession for not just helping him make a name for himself but also keeping him young.

“I am turning 39 but it does not feel like it,” shares Chang, who celebrated his birthday today.

One would assume that with all the pressure which is part and parcel of this profession, it would make one think otherwise but not Chang, who quit his job as a dentist to pursue singing and acting.

“For me it is actually different. If I was still in dentistry I think I would have thought ‘Oh My God I am so old’. But the beautiful thing is that since I came to Mumbai, it has kept me and pretty much everyone involved in it ageless. Being in Bollywood keeps me young. We think that physical age toh hogi hi but we are young at heart. I could be 90 tomorrow and still feel young, and be energetic and charged. I don’t know how it would be in some other profession but I am just glad I am here,” says the actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Badmaash Company in 2010.

After Covid scare on his last birthday, Chang is actually looking forward to his birthday this year and all the more because he would have a working birthday and would celebrate the special day on set with the team.

“It will be a working birthday because that’s the best kinds of birthday. Every since I have come to Mumbai… This is my 14th year and I think I have worked on 10 of those, and three have Ben non-working ones. One of which was last year which was a disaster because I had contracted Covid on my birthday. So it was a memorable birthday for all the wrong reasons,” the 1962- The War in the Hills actor explains.

Talking about how the celebration of his special day has changed over the years, Chang reveals that it was always marred by exams. “It was mostly a studying birthday because October was always the time for my final exams for Dentistry and all the 6 years I would tell my friends that I would not party. Before that I was in a boarding school so it would be a very low key affair,” he ends.