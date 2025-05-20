Miffed Priyanka Chopra fans call out Bvlgari for misspelling her name at Sicily event: ‘Racist and offensive’

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended a Bvlgari event in Sicily, Italy, on Monday, along with other celebrities from around the world. She took to Instagram to give an inside glimpse of her work trip, which was filled with lush outfits, stunning views, and delicious food. Eagle-eyed fans, however, spotted that her name was misspelt on a placecard. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra thanks crowd with a namaste at Bvlgari event in Italy, poses with BLACKPINK's Lisa and Liu Yifei) Priyanka Chopra's name was misspelt on a placecard at the Bvlgari event in Sicily.

Priyanka Chopra’s Sicily trip

Priyanka might have gone to Sicily on work, but it doesn’t mean she didn’t have a ball while there, if her pictures are anything to go by. She posted pictures and videos of the Christian Dior beaded outfit she wore to the event, paired with Bvlgari jewels.

She also posted a picture of the sit-down dinner they had at the event, giving a glimpse of her placecard reading ‘Pryianka Chopra Jonas’. More pictures featured a flute of champagne, a hearty plate of pasta, and the beautiful view she soaked in from her room.

Fans miffed at her name being misspelt

Some fans were thrilled to see pictures of her Sicily work tripand thought she looked stunning in her designer dress. One fan commented, “Classy mama.” Another called her an “ABSOLUTE STUNNER.” Others were miffed that her name was misspelt on the place card as Pryianka, pointing out that they couldn’t get their brand ambassador’s name wrong like that.

One wrote, “There's a spelling mistake @priyankachopra they've spelled your name incorrect @bvlgari.” Another commented, “I find it racist and offensive when people cannot be bothered to check the spelling of an individual’s name. It’s just sad and I’ve experienced it countless times.” One even tagged Bvlgari, writing, “@bvlgari you could have spelled her name correctly atleast.” Many were hurt that they got her spelling wrong.

Priyanka is currently working on SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She also stars in English films Judgement Day, Heads of State and The Bluff.