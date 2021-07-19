Mika Singh's car breaks down at 3 am in Mumbai rains, hundreds come to his aid. Watch video

Hundreds of people showed up to help singer Mika Singh on Sunday night, after his car broke down amid heavy rains. A video shared by a paparazzi account showed a large crowd gathered outside Mika's car -- a Hummer -- and ended with him expressing his gratitude towards the public.

Mika Singh was joined by Akanksha Puri, and earlier posts shared by the singer on Instagram suggest that they were returning from a wedding. The video begins with a man speaking off camera. He says, "Jab Mika paaji ki car band hoti hai, toh itne log help karne aa jaate hain, Mumbai city (When Mika's car breaks down, this is how many people show up to help him out in Mumbai city)."

The man then walks over to Mika and Akanksha, who are sitting in the car, and asks for a comment. "Kam se kam 200 log hain (There are at least 200 people here)," the singer says, applauding them. The crowd cheers, and the man recording the footage adds, "Raat ko 3 baje guys (It's 3 am)."

Mika and Akanksha were rumoured to be dating. In fact, there was speculation about them having exchanged rings. "Mika and I know each other for more than 12 years now, he is more like a family, he has always been there for me and we share a very strong bond! But definitely, we are not engaged nor we have any such plans!" she told a leading daily in April. She added, "I know, our fans love to see us together but sorry it’s not happening."

