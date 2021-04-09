Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Milestone trailer: Soni director Ivan Ayr returns to Netflix with new film
bollywood

Milestone trailer: Soni director Ivan Ayr returns to Netflix with new film

Netflix on Friday released the first trailer for director Ivan Ayr's new film, Milestone. Ayr had previously helmed Soni.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 04:42 PM IST
A still from the Milestone trailer.

Netflix on Friday unveiled the first trailer for Milestone, the new film from director Ivan Ayr, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed Soni for the streamer.

The film follows the story of a recently bereaved, middle-aged truck driver, Ghalib, who is coping with a personal tragedy and the consequences thereafter, while facing the existential threat of losing his job to a young recruit. The events in the story come together as Ghalib's truck touches the 500,000 kilometres mark - a record at his company.

"Milestone is an illustration of an individual’s struggle to find relevance. At the heart of the story is a seasoned truck driver, Ghalib, against the backdrop of a cut-throat capitalist system. I chose a truck driver’s perspective to highlight this struggle because I see something peculiar in the nature of the occupation. An inherent contradiction: mobile, but stuck within the confines of their own truck - which somewhat mirrors modern life in general," Ayr said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Ameesha Patel brought 'Shan Paul' to Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Nimrat Kaur: Looking forward to working more in Bollywood this year onwards

Irrfan's son Babil weeps as he accepts honour on dad's behalf, says warm words

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's handstand on point in pic with boyfriend Nupur

"We are all prisoners of our own perspectives, becoming increasingly detached from the world around us. As Ghalib comes face to face with one of the painful aspects of the cycle of life - the young replacing the old - he realizes that covering physical distances does not necessarily mean that one is getting anywhere in life," he added.

Also read: The Disciple trailer: Chaitanya Tamhane's award-winning film gets a release date on Netflix

Milestone was officially selected at the Venice and Busan international film festivals. The film was awarded the top prize at the 31st Singapore International Film Festival, and lead actor Suvinder Vicky won Best Performance. It arrives on Netflix on May 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
netflix ivan ayr

Related Stories

hollywood

Netflix acquires Knives Out sequels for $450 million

UPDATED ON APR 02, 2021 08:18 AM IST
others

The Disciple trailer: Chaitanya Tamhane's award-winning film gets a release date on Netflix

PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 11:55 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP