Milind Soman meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, thanks him for promoting yoga and Ayurveda

Actor-turned-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. On Wednesday, Milind shared a picture of himself with the PM from the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi. The actor said he met PM Modi after the conclusion of his recent ‘unity run’ and the two interacted about their ‘mutual interest in ancient Indian traditions of sport, health and fitness’. Also read: Milind Soman speaks up in favour of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Posting a picture of the two on Twitter, Milind wrote, “Was so happy to meet Hon PM @narendramodi at @PMOIndia after the #UnityRun and discover a mutual interest in ancient Indian traditions of sport, health and fitness. I thanked him for all he is doing to promote yoga and Ayurveda across the country.” In the picture, Milind wore blue denims with a maroon jacket and his trademark slippers, while PM Narendra Modi wore a kurta-pyjama with a jacket.

The ‘unity run’, which Milind referred to, was a 450-km run he embarked on from Jhansi to Delhi, barefoot. Milind undertook the run in order to ‘celebrate 75 years of India's Independence’. He started from Jhansi Fort on Independence Day and concluded near Red Fort in Delhi a week later. This was the second edition of the annual run.

Speaking about the run, Milind had earlier said in a statement, “What better way to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav than the Unity Run spreading the message of unity, peace, and harmony. The Unity Run 2022 is a tribute to the 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.”

Milind started his career as a model in the early 90s, also appearing in music videos, most notably Alisha Chinai’s Made In India. He has worked in several films as well, including 16 December, Rules, Bheja Fry, and Bajirao Mastani. He was last seen in a cameo in the web series Masaba Masaba 2.

