Milind Soman speaks up in favour of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Trolls can't stop a good film'

Days ahead of the release of Aamir Khan's much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, the online trend that demands boycott of the film has left the actor concerned. Aamir recently requested everyone to not boycott his film and also made an effort to explain himself, by saying that he does not have a dislike for India, as was assumed by one of his old statements. Now the entertainment industry has begun coming out in support of the actor, with Milind Soman being among the first ones. Also read: Aamir Khan says people think he ‘doesn’t like India'

Milind took to Twitter on Tuesday to show his support for the film and undermine the trolls. He tweeted, “Trolls can't stop a good film.”

Milind Soman shows support for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Meanwhile, several tweets featuring Aamir Khan's stills from his 2014 film PK were shared as part of #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend. Many targeted him for allegedly insulting Hindu deities in the film. Some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.

Reacting to the boycott trend, Aamir said at a press conference recently, “That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films.”

In 2015, Aamir had said in an interview, “Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will.” His former wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11. Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh are also a part of the film.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON