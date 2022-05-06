Mimoh Chakraborty ready with career 2.0 version: No more obsessed with playing the hero

Mimoh Chakraborty had a grand debut with Jimmy (2008), his career didn’t not gather much steam.

With a variety of projects lined up for release this year, the actor, who is the son of actors Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali, says things are about to change for him.

“It has been a while that my fans saw me. And then the pandemic took two years of our lives. I am glad that things are getting back on track. My short film Ab Mujhe Udna Hai just released. It has won 50 awards all around the world. I have another project which is a thriller, Rosh and comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. I am quite excited about these projects,” he says.

Talking about how the landscape of cinemas has changed over the years, Chakraborty says that the whole fascination about playing the lead role is no longer a priority for him as he just wants to play memorable characters.

“Now we have those two-three big heroes. They are superstars and they have a different level. We can’t compete with them. But apart from them, the other actors are all experimenting. People like me are being given the opportunity to experiment. The hero has become the common man and no longer a superhero. That is the best things about cinema right now, you can challenge yourself with many unique roles. We are no more obsessed with playing the hero,” he says.

The actor says he is happy that he can reinvent his career given how conducive the times are right now,.

“It is only now that I am getting to play different roles and not the hero hero. I get the opportunity to experiment. As an actor everyone has to keep experimenting in order to grow. I won’t say that this is the 2.0 version but I will just say that people will see me in a different light. Cinema today has changed so that change is reflecting in the offers coming my way,” he ends.