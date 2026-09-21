Mini Mathur says she ‘didn’t like’ Salman Khan’s comment about husband Kabir Khan being ‘scared’ of her

The episode where Salman Khan entered Prime Video's reality show Alliance to show support for his brother Sohail Khan has a separate fan base. However, Mini Mathur, who went on to win the reality show, recently admitted that she did not like a comment Salman made about her.

‘I didn’t like that comment’

Salman Khan visited Alliance set to support brother Sohail Khan.

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Reflecting on her time in the house, Mini spoke about Salman Khan’s appearance on the show and shared that she did not like the actor saying that her husband, filmmaker Kabir Khan, is “scared” of her. Mini admitted that while she adores Salman, she did not like the comment. She also mentioned that since she has mostly been known as Kabir Khan’s wife, it was nice for people, including Salman, to see her personality on the show.

She told Nayandeep Rakshit, “I, of course, adore him and it was wonderful to hear him say that. You know, of course, I didn't like that comment. I was always like Kabir's better half, and so I'm glad that he got to see a side of me that he hadn't before.”

‘Enjoyable to watch housemates sit with their mouths open’

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{{^usCountry}} Mini further admitted that she found it entertaining to watch the other contestants react to Salman’s presence on the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mini further admitted that she found it entertaining to watch the other contestants react to Salman’s presence on the show. {{/usCountry}}

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“It was so enjoyable to watch the rest of the house sit with their mouths open and their jaws on the floor saying, ‘This is real. Somebody pinch me. The Salman Khan is sitting with us sipping coffee. We just needed that kind of energy in the house two days, three days before the finale. He shared a lot of his personal experiences, gave us a boost and joked around with a whole lot of us. It was nice to have that crazy energy in the house,” she added.

For the unversed, Mini's husband and director Kabir Khan and superstar Salman Khan have worked together on three major Hindi films — Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Tubelight (2017).

About Alliance

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The Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, featured contestants from different backgrounds, including actors, television personalities and content creators. Mini Mathur won Alliance and took home the cash prize of ₹50 lakh. The other contestants included Sohail Khan, Ravi Kishan, Kushal Tandon, Nikhil Chinapa, Daisy Shah, Arslan Goni, Zaid Darbar, Riva Kishan, Ruhee Dosani, Vanshaj Singh, Armaan Khera, Delbar Arya, Payal Dhare, Sabby Suri and Dolly Javed.