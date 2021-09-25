Minissha Lamba moves in with boyfriend Akash Malik, says ‘It's exciting, lovely’

Actor Minissha Lamba has moved in with her boyfriend Akash Malik. She has called it a lovely experience.

As per a leading daily, Minissha and Akash swing between her Mumbai home and his Delhi home. Speaking about the development, she said, "It's exciting, lovely, and beautiful."

Minissha and Akash recently went on a holiday together. She shared a birthday message for him as well. “Happy Happy Akki Mal.... I wish you so much love and happiness <primarily with me of course> Here's to the most fun person I know ..the Best Jacuzzi partner I could ask for...the Most fun Travel buddy.. My best date for a dinner out... The life of any party.. The most chilled out chiller person ..and the Best and Most Honourable Codenames Player in town. To many more Birthdays together... Have a great one sweety ..(with me of course),” she wrote with a bunch of photos from the trip.

Minissha made her acting debut with Hansal Mehta's Yahaan in 2005. She was also seen in Bachna Ae Haseeno and Bheja Fry 2.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Minissha was asked if she had reservations about her previous relationship. “The reason why I would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors, was just this. Because there is so much temptation around all the time. I don’t want to say anything because there are a lot of people who are dating actors and it is not right to make a statement that will hurt somebody. But this was a decision that I took for myself and I would rather not. Because relationships, I feel, already are so difficult,” she said.

On being asked if she was cheated on by an actor, Minissha said, “In one relationship which I had with an actor, yes. But I think only because the personality of the person was such that they were a big flirt.”

