Minissha Lamba on her divorce from Ryan Tham: 'When the relationship is toxic, walking out is the right option'

Actor Minissha Lamba has said that earlier, women were solely required to make sacrifices in a relationship, but things have changed now. She was responding to a question about her divorce. Last year, Minissha had announced her separation from restaurateur Ryan Tham.

Minissha married Ryan in 2015 in a private ceremony. Asked if the separation was tough, Minissha told Navbharat Times, "I would like to put it like this: Everyone has the right to live happily. Divorce was looked down upon in our society but now that women are self-dependent and can voice their opinions, things have changed. Earlier, only women were responsible to bear the burden of a relationship. They had the sole responsibility for all the sacrifices (required). But now, they have understood that they have the right to walk out if they are not happy in the marriage."

Stressing on the importance of self-love, the actor added, "Divorce is not easy but when the relationship is toxic, walking out is the right option. I would like to add that relationship or marriage can be an important part of your life but it cannot be your complete life. Unfortunately, women are recognised by their relationships and marital status. However, things are now changing." She also said that her separation has not made her bitter about love and relationships.

This is not the first time the actor spoke about her separation. In January this year, she had told a leading daily that it was important to part ways since things were not working out.

Minissha started her career in 2005 with Shoojit Sircar's Yahaan. She has worked in many films and a few shows including Bachna Ae Haseeno, Corporate, Zilla Ghaziabad and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. She was most recently seen in Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhoomi. She also appeared on the eighth season of reality show Bigg Boss.

