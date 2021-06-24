Minissha Lamba reacts to rumour that she underwent plastic surgery to maintain ‘girl-next-door look’

Actor Minissha Lamba dismissed speculation that she went under the knife. She called the idea of undergoing plastic surgery to maintain her ‘girl-next-door look’ ridiculous.

Minissha Lamba made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with Shoojit Sircar’s Yahaan opposite Jimmy Shergill. She has since acted in films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap, Shaurya and Bheja Fry 2.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan about plastic surgery rumours, Minissha said, “No, not at all. Girl-next-door look maintain karne ke liye plastic surgery karna (Undergoing plastic surgery to maintain the girl-next-door look)… I mean, that is ridiculous. But I would say no.”

On being asked if the rumours ever bothered her, Minissha said, “See, as an actor, you are used to rumours. It’s not like something like this comes out for the first time or something like that. Rumours come out all the time and if you are in this line, you have to be thick-skinned.”

Minissha has acted in television shows such as Tenali Rama and Internet Wala Love. She also participated in Bigg Boss 8 in 2014. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she said that being on a reality show and getting into the skin of different characters are ‘equally difficult’.

“I have done reality and trust me it was no easy task to stay your real-self without getting into fights or arguments. I’m a peace-loving person and I stay away from such brawls always. As far as playing a character that you are not, depends on the story as it can be a simple character where you can match the psyche of the role but if I get to play a serial killer it will be difficult and will take a lot of preparation from my end,” she said.

Currently, Minissha is set to make her digital debut with a web series titled Kasak. The show will stream on the Ullu app.