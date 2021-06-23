Babil Khan reacts as fan asks if Irrfan Khan was holding a ‘joint’ in throwback photo

Babil Khan took to Instagram to share precious memories with his father, late actor Irrfan Khan, along with a heartfelt caption. However, a fan thought she spotted a ‘joint’ in Irrfan’s hand and asked about it in the comments section. Babil was quick to clarify.

An Instagram user asked, “Was that a joint?,” referring to the third picture shared by Babil Khan in which Irrfan Khan was seen holding a cigarette. Babil replied, “@stfu.bazookaaa_ I don't know where you saw a joint tbh, but if it's your own desires pulsating through; best of luck. No joints here buddy :).”

Babil Khan replied to an Instagram user who thought she saw a ‘joint’ in Irrfan Khan’s hand.

On Wednesday, Babil shared some candid pictures of Irrfan and wrote on Instagram, “I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness.” He was showered with love by many, including actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Tillotama Shome, and producer Guneet Monga.





Irrfan died on April 29 last year after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. Babil has been sharing unseen photos and videos of his father as well as anecdotes about him on Instagram.

However, earlier this year, Babil briefly stopped posting about Irrfan. When a fan asked why, he replied, “I loved sharing and then I get these DMs all the time saying that I’m using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I’m so confused on what to do,” he wrote.

“I’m trying to figure out but it really hurts when random people message me saying I’m using his memory to gain clout, like I needed to do that, I’m already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything. Now I’m perplexed and a little hurt tbh. So I’ll share when I feel like it’s the right time,” he added.

Babil is set to make his acting debut with the Netflix film Qala, opposite actor Triptii Dimri. The film will be directed by Anvitaa Dutt.