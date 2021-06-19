Minissha Lamba says she was once accused of stealing by her landlady: 'I vacated the PG in two days'

Minissha Lamba recently opened up about her initial days in Bollywood and recalled that she was once accused of stealing money. The actor said that the owner of the paying guest house she was residing in during her initial days in Mumbai had accused her of stealing.

Having made her debut in 2005's Yahaan, Minissha Lamba starred in numerous movies like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap, Well Done Abba and Hum Tum Shabana. She also appeared in Bigg Boss season 8. However, Minissha Lamba couldn't retain her popularity for long.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Minissha opened up about the incident. "When I came (to Mumbai), I couldn't afford anything. I was staying in a PG, at a rent of ₹5,000 per month. At that time, the PG lady accused me of stealing. 'You have stolen money from my cupboard,' she claimed. I said, 'I haven't stolen money' so I vacated the PG in two days because it was a question about izzat (honour). I didn't have money, I couldn't afford anything so I rented a flat for ₹7,000 per month which was like a big room. The whole flat was like a big room. It was so small, so small. But I couldn't afford anything more," she said, in Hindi and English.

"At that time, it was about ego and pride, you know they'd accused me of stealing, I wasn't going stay in this house anymore and I left. Of course, the lady found the money in the cupboard after some time," Minissha added, adding that the owner had apologised to her.

Although Minissha has been away from the big screen, she recently made headlines for her relationship. The actor, speaking with a leading daily, had confirmed she is in a relationship. Her new relationship comes a few months after she revealed she had announced her divorce from restaurateur Ryan Tham.

