Mira Rajput climbs trees in new pics from the Maldives, gives glimpse of 'Bagvati'. See post

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Friday shared a series of new pictures of herself as she enjoyed her time in the Maldives. Taking to Instagram, Mira dropped the photos in which she channelled her inner sloth as she lay on a tree, asking if she could 'just chill'.

In the candid pictures, Mira Rajput wore a mustard kaftan over pink swimsuit. She tied her hair into a bun and wore dark sunglasses. Mira stood on a bent coconut tree and then lied down on it. In the last picture, Mira lay on the trunk with her hands and legs hanging sideways as she smiled for the camera.

Sharing the post, Mira wrote, "Don’t wanna be cool. Can I just chill" followed by a cheese emoji. She also added, "@discoversoneva bare feet all day everyday."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira shared a picture of her Christian Dior bag, resting on a car seat, and wrote, "I keep my bag organised. I don't know why everyone's stuff finds its way into mine." In another picture, she kept a hat and sunglasses on the bag and wrote, " Couldn't resist. Bagvati."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are in Maldives with their children--daughter Misha and son Zain, for a vacation. The couple has been giving their fans glimpses of their romantic evenings, work out, chill sessions by the swimming pool, resort and beach. However, they haven't shared any pictures of their children.

On Thursday, Mira shared a video of herself taking a dip in the sea. She captioned it, "Getting that dose of Vitamin Sea Take the plunge with me #waterbaby #maldives #sealife #beachvibes #underwater."

Shahid also shared a video as he moonwalked along the beach. He wrote, "Moon walking my way into just another day like ….#iphone13pro."

Fans will see Shahid next in Jersey, the Hindi remake of the Telugu sports drama which was directed and written by Gowtam Tinnanuri. In Jersey, Shahid will essay the role of a cricketer. The film will release on December 31 and also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, and Sharad Kelkar.