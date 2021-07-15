Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mira Rajput decks up as Shahid Kapoor's Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage plays in the background. Watch video

Mira Rajput in her latest video is seen getting ready as a song from her husband Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh is heard playing in the background. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Mira Rajput has shared a new video.

Mira Rajput on Thursday shared a video clip in which she is seen getting ready as a song from her husband Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh plays in the background. Taking to Instagram, Mira dropped the clip in which she is seen donning Indian attire as the track Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage plays in the background.

The video starts with Mira Rajput wearing a green dupatta with pink flowers on her off-white embroidered cotton suit. She pairs her suit with a pink salwar. Mira opts for a flower stud as earrings, a green-stone ring with white stone borders and heeled Kolhapuris. The clip ends as she smiles for the camera.

She captioned her post, "A Simple Summer In the midst of contrived outfits, the pleasure of a simple mismatched salwaar kameez is as much satisfying as it is relieving Loose air dried hair, a thin liner and the softest cotton Kurta.. that’s summer. Dupatta and Salwar : @goodearthindia Cross-stitch Kurta : @jasmineshahlabel Kolhapuris : @aprajitatoorofficial Earrings : @anitadongrepinkcity."

Mira regularly updates fans about her life. On Wednesday, she had dropped a picture with Shahid in which the couple posed together. She had captioned it, "You make my heart skip a beat.. or three or four. FaceTime just doesn’t cut it #missyousomuch."

On July 6, their sixth wedding anniversary, Mira had shared a post in which she was seen hugging Shahid Kapoor, as he held her. She had captioned the post, "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life."

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. The couple has two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

Also Read | Chhavi Mittal, trolled for 'looking like skeleton', hits back: 'Calling someone skinny is as disrespectful as fat'

Meanwhile, Shahid will debut in the digital space with Raj and DK's upcoming web series. Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun. He decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

