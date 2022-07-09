Mira Rajput edits, covers daughter Misha's face in pic from Europe tour as she wasn't 'impressed with' her photo calls

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared several new pictures from her European vacation. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mira posted the photos, which also featured her daughter Misha Kapoor. Recently, Shahid Kapoor along with his wife Mira, and children Misha and Zain Kapoor took a trip to Europe. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor calls Mira Rajput ‘survivor’ on seventh wedding anniversary)

In the first photo, Mira posed with her sister, sister-in-law and Misha in front of a building. In the photo, both Mira and Misha Kapoor twinned in white outfits--Mira wore a printed white shirt and shorts while Misha opted for a white top, skirt, white socks and matching shoes. Mira captioned the post, "With bhabhi (sister-in-law)and appi (sister) (red heart emoji)."

Sharing another picture, Mira wrote, "When kids grow up and become the adults with the kids." In the photo, several children including Misha were seen climbing a net. Shahid was also seen with them. The last picture showed, Mira posing with Misha in front of the building. Misha sat on a stroller will Mira holding it from behind. However, she edited Misha's face and wrote, "Mish was not impressed with my photo calls."

Recently, Mira posted a photo of herself and Shahid on Instagram posing in Switzerland as they completed seven years of being together. She wrote, "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor." In the photo, the couple basked in the sun, seated together on a wooden bench. Mira wore a black sweater and blue denims while Shahid opted for a grey sweatshirt and denims.

Shahid took to his Instagram to share a selfie with Mira and called her a "survivor". He captioned the post, "7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND". In the picture, Shahid wore a white round-neck T-shirt and Mira opted for a white T-shirt that she layered with a yellow puffer jacket. Mira and Shahid had an arranged marriage and tied the knot in 2015.

Fans saw Shahid last in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. He has several projects in the line-up now. He will next be seen making an OTT debut with a web series call. Shahid has also collaborated with the director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action-entertainer film.

