Shahid Kapoor calls Mira Rajput ‘survivor’ on seventh wedding anniversary, she says 'I love you'

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput penned a short and sweet post for the actor on their wedding anniversary. They completed seven years of their marriage on Thursday. Celebrating the milestone, Mira shared a romantic picture of the two from their recent trip to Switzerland. (Also read: Mira Rajput says she and Shahid Kapoor play Takeshi's Castle with their kids)

In the picture, Mira and Shahid looked happy as they posed on a giant lounge chair against the backdrop of the Swiss Alps. Both of them are seen in casual looks with black sunglasses. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote in the caption, “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back.”

After Mira Rajput shared the post, celebrities like Kanika Kapoor and designer Arpita Mehta showered the couple with love and congratulatory messages. A fan wrote in the comments, “Happy seventh wedding anniversary king and queen.” Another fan wrote, “Congratulations to the cutest couple.”

Mira Rajput's post on Instagram.

Shahid also shared a selfie of him and Mira to mark their special day. It was taken during their recent holiday. “7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You are a survivor. You are a LEGEND,” he teased Mira in the post.

Shahid Kapoor's post on Instagram

Shahid and Mira were in Switzerland along with their kids, Misha and Zain Kapoor. They spent their holiday sightseeing, enjoying stunning lakeviews, trekking and exploring local eateries. They also had bit of a struggle while finding vegetarian food during their latest trip. Later, Mira appreciated their hotel for resolving the matter.

Shahid was last in Jersey, opposite Mrunal Thakur. He will next make his OTT debut with Farzi. He will feature alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait. He will also be collaborating with director Ali Abbas Zafar on an action-entertainer film.

